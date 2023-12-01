The Rural Broadcast Owners Association (RUBA) successfully hosted its highly anticipated national conference on the 30th of November at Protea Hotel in Kololo.

The event brought together voices from across Uganda’s diverse rural landscape, encompassing representatives from Ankole, Toro, Bunyoro, Buganda, Karamoja, Teso, Bukedea, West Nile, Acholi, Lango, Kigezi, Sebei, Busoga, and Elgon. This conference marked a pivotal moment for the nation’s media sphere.

Convening over 180 radio owners and managers, the conference served as a catalyst for knowledge exchange, networking, and strategic deliberations in the domain of rural broadcasting. Set against the backdrop of the forthcoming 2026 general elections, this gathering assumed a crucial role in shaping the influence of rural broadcasters and their pivotal role in fostering informed public participation.

The significance of this event was further underscored by the presence of key figures, particularly the head of National broadcasters. Their participation not only endorsed the conference but also inspired and guided members of the association. The inauguration of the conference by this esteemed guest set the tone for discussions and paved the way for envisioning the future of rural broadcasting in Uganda.