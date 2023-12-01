Police have emerged the overall winner of this year’s inter forces games.

In the games played at the Kabalye police Training School in Masindi, police won six gold medals and one silver to claim the number one position whereas Uganda Prisons Services with four gold medals and four for silver came second.

UPDF came third with 3 gold medals, one silver and five bronze whereas Uganda Wildlife Authority came fourth.

The performance

Police women won four gold medals in shooting, athletics, darts, taekwondo and handball whereas the male cops won gold in football.

On the other side, policemen won silver in shooting, athletics, taekwondo and bonze or volleyball whereas female police officers won silver in netball.

The UPDF will host next year’s edition of the inter forces games.