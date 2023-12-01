Once Upon A Beach Festival is set to Ignite the Sands of Busabala, Uganda with a Fusion of Dutch and Ugandan beats.

The inaugural edition of this annual music festival, which features both Ugandan and Dutch Disc Jockeys, is scheduled for Saturday, December 2, 2023.

The festival will take place at Samaki alias Ragga Dee’s Beach Resort in Busabala, just a 5-minute drive from Kaazi Beach.

Organised by Lootang Studios, the festival aims to recreate the unforgettable experiences of similar events in the Netherlands.

It promises a unique blend of music, culture, and elegance, with over 20 DJs from the Netherlands and Uganda coming together to deliver an exceptional entertainment experience.

Chris Lutanga, the team lead at Lootang Studios, emphasizes that Once Upon A Beach Festival stands out from other festivals, offering much more in terms of entertainment.

“Once upon a beach festival has been happening in the Netherlands, and now, through joint efforts, we have decided to bring it to Uganda as an annual event that will take place every first Saturday in the first week of December,” explains Lutanga.

The festival is built on the foundation of intimate celebration of music and art. The venue, featuring three grand bamboo stages illuminated by vibrant neon lights, creates an enchanting visual spectacle that transcends the ordinary. With 20 DJs set to perform on the day, Once Upon A Beach Festival aims to leave attendees with great stories to share.

Regarding safety, Lutanga assures that the event has been cleared by authorities and security is guaranteed.

“The safety of our attendees is our top priority. Once Upon A Beach Festival will feature robust security measures, with the Uganda Police Force ensuring a secure environment alongside VIP bouncers. Revelers can enjoy the beats with peace of mind, surrounded by the serene beauty of Busabala,” asserts Lutanga.

To cater to the appetites and thirst for good music and unrivaled ambiance, the organizers have made sure that trusted local restaurants are available, offering delicious food at affordable prices.

The lineup of DJs for the event includes Frankie Forward, Donny Snipes, DJ Caja, and DJ Oscar from the Netherlands, as well as Ugandan DJs such as Lynda Ddane, Pam Malaika, Viana Indi, The Anonymous, ITSMDNYT, Hola Jeff, Afrobeat and Amapiano DJs, DVJ Tifah, DJ Roja, among others.

Once Upon A Beach Festival is a groundbreaking celebration of music and culture, bringing together the best of Dutch and Ugandan music in a breathtaking beachside setting.

With top-tier DJs, stunning visual displays, and a strong commitment to security and convenience, Once Upon A Beach promises an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

This festival will be an annual event, taking place every first Saturday in the first week of December.