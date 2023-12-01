Former ICT Minister, Nyombi Thembo has officially assumed office as the new Executive Director for the Uganda Communications Commission(UCC).

Speaking shortly after assuming office from Irene Kaggwa Ssewankambo who has been in acting capacity, Thembo hailed her for steering the ship for the last three years.

He pledged to continue from where his predecessor left.

“Now that the licencing regime for telecom companies obligates them to cover 90% of the geographical coverage of Uganda will help solve the problem of connectivity. Previously, telecoms have been designing their networks on population coverage but now the new licencing regime changed this,” Thembo said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new UCC boss said this will be top on his agenda to ensure digital inclusion in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We want to ensure meaningful connectivity and not just 2G but at least 3G network throughout the country. In regards to connectivity, I want to ensure that by 2025/26, we should be able to have 100% coverage of the country at 3G level.”

Thembo said whereas connectivity is still currently low, usage is the biggest problem that the country faces.

“The biggest problem is not connectivity. Even where there is connectivity, usage is still very low. What drives usage is relevant content. We should focus on content. We are looking at content very seriously as the regulator.”

“To our esteemed consumers and stakeholders, you are the driving force behind our relevance. We commit to even stronger collaboration to realize the socioeconomic transformational value of ICT.”

The new UCC Executive Director pledged to continue working with the private sector to ensure the telecom sector continues to thrive.

“ I recognize and value the private sector’s crucial role in the ICT ecosystem. We pledge not to disrupt your business models and implore you to play by the rules to ensure the delivery of quality, safe and affordable communication services to the people of Uganda.”

Thembo said he is committed to driving innovation, regulatory excellence and top- notch services for Uganda.

Nyombi Thembo was last month appointed as the substantial UCC Executive Director to replace Irene Kaggwa Ssewankambo who had held the position for three years in acting capacity after the expiry of the contract of Godfrey Mutabazi in 2020.

Thembo was handed a five year contract starting today, December, 1, 2023.