A group of local artisans, charities and exporters to the US Market will on the 2nd , 3rd and 9th December have grand open markets starting in Bugolobi on 2nd then Entebbe on the 3rd and back to Bugolobi on the 9th to enable shoppers pick up all they need for the festive season.

Brought together under the Southside market which does hold a regular weekend farmers food market every Saturday at the Dancing Cup restaurant on Luthuli Avenue in Bugolobi, under the Christmas pop up markets, the offering is expanded to include everything from Christmas decorations, natural plants, to jewelry, fashion, flowers and all you need to make your Christmas colourful.

Meg Jaquay the founder and CEO of Southside market says this year is going to be special because they have put together over 50 different merchants from across the country a number of them supporting women groups trying to make a living from their hand skills on top of the 20 plus regular food vendors they have on normal Saturdays.

Enter Entebbe

The beautiful countryside city of Entebbe will come to life with the other Christmas pop up market that will happen this weekend on 3rd December in the beautiful suburbs of Entebbe at Muti Garden Café which is located on plot 12 Queen’s road Entebbe.

With plenty to shop for in terms of foodstuffs, crafts, clothing, jewelry, Christmas decorations and live plants, families will also get a chance to relax, unwind, catch a meal together and enjoy some quality family at this beautiful laid back café and restaurant in the heart of Entebbe.

What is special about the Southside pop up markets?

Just to ensure the children have a great time too, Santa Claus is slated to show up for the Southside Christmas pop up markets and will have a fun filled day taking photos with and giving goodies to them.

“There is going to be a surprise by Santa for a little girl from Mityana who is coming to the market with her wish being to have her brother back home for Christmas. Santa will work his magic and the little girl’s brother who works outside the country will show up then be able to fulfill her wish of spending Christmas with him” says Meg Jaquay the Southside market Founder and CEO.

Having started in January 2020 just before Covid hit a few months later, Meg and her fellow entrepreneurs and sellers with in the Southside market set up a website www.southsidemarketug.com through which customers are able to order products online and have them delivered which is still very active today.

They are also on social media as SouthSide Farmers market on Facebook and Instagram where you can check out some of the amazing products on sale.

And for the products ordered online one can pay using credit or debit card, cash upon delivery and mobile money as well not forgetting that one can also shop from the Southside farmers market that happens every Saturday from midmorning through the late afternoon for all quality, healthy and organic foods both local and imported.

What is on sale?

20 different product categories will be on sale during this year’s edition of the Southside Christmas pop up markets. These include Christmas decorations with living Christmas trees as one of the planned products on sale, home décor, hair and body products, jewelry, upcycled items fashion and more.

Key among the sellers this time round include Quilting from Gulu that makes body throw ons, Compassionate Women initiative from Jinja, Seeds and Stories from Fortportal which makes products from Natural banana fibre and supports the circular economy by ensuring all waste is used to make other products and Sewing projects which helps women who have been victims of sexual exploitation and human trafficking start a new life as skilled artisans.

More established brands like Akola jewelry which sells it’s products in the USA but started here in Jinja Uganda and Arise Kollections formerly Sseko which is also selling it’s products on the American market will also be present at the Southside Christmas pop up markets this time round.

For the farmers market which includes the food category, shoppers will have various high quality meats, bakery, live plants, salsa, fruits and vegetables to mention but a few.

The holiday season is already taking shape so special items like Turkeys for the American thanksgiving will be on sale, for Christmas there is peppermint bark and Christmas fruit cake made with tropical fruit and banana wine for those with exquisite western taste.

Email: [email protected]

WhatsApp: +256701133509