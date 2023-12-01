Athari’s electrifying debut of Lead Talks at Victoria University, as part of the Kampala Design Week on November 30, 2023, proved to be an extraordinary triumph.

Like a phoenix arising from the Next Media CEO Mentorship program, Athari lit up the stage with thought-provoking brilliance, leaving attendees spellbound and thirsting for more.

With a focus on “Unlocking the Power of AI: Exploring its Basics and Limitless Potential,” the event provided a unique opportunity for Victoria University students to explore the transformative world of artificial intelligence. Athari President Victoria Sibiya extended heartfelt thanks to the dedicated panelists and the entire Athari team, emphasizing their pivotal roles in the event’s success. Sibiya expressed gratitude, stating, “Their collaborative efforts ignited innovative thinking and empowered students for the future.”

The panel, featuring industry leaders like Dennis Ngabirano, CEO of Psalms Food Industries; Christopher Wanobere, CPO at Next Media; Sumayah Kyewalyanga, MTN; Stephen Musoke, Tech Lead for SME Digital Payments; and Clifford Mugerwa, Head of Digital Marketing at Next Media, shared valuable insights.

Reflecting on the impact, a participating student noted, “Lead Talks broadened my perspective on AI; it was not only informative but also inspiring.”

The success of Lead Talks underscores Athari’s dedication to knowledge-sharing and empowering the next generation. As the event concluded, it left a lasting impression on the university and participants, signaling a transformative journey in AI exploration.

