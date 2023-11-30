Evolve Group Africa is set to host the third instalment of the annual Uganda Marketing Excellence Awards (UMEAS) tomorrow (Friday December 1), at a red carpet and black-tie gala slated for the Kampala Serena Hotel.

The UMEAS provide a unique opportunity to recognize and celebrate the remarkable efforts made by marketers and brands in Uganda.

Come tomorrow, outstanding performers in the marketing industry will be awarded at the event that is running under the theme; “Celebrating Ideas That Work.”

This year’s UMEAs edition promises to be even more exciting, with the highest number of submissions, as well as introduction of new critical categories.

Evolve Africa, the UMEAS organisers have orchestrated these awards to cover every facet of the marketing profession including sustainability, communications, digital, advertising and public relations, and have been running for the last three years.

According to Shafique Ssemakula, the co-founder of Evolve Africa, the UMEAS this year have explored how well brands, marketers and their agency partners have leveraged different media channels, digital and traditional, to create campaigns that have made a powerful impact on their target audiences and businesses.

Tomorrow’s event will see winners pick awards from twelve (12) different categories, with three new categories that were introduced this year.

The three new categories include; Best ESG Campaign award, Best Not-for-profit / Social Good award, and Rising Agency of the year award.

Winners will be selected by a six-member jury of renowned competent industry professionals that was selected based on leadership, contribution towards the profession, experience and academic qualification, who oversaw the nomination and critical-award winner selection.

The jury determined all nominations, but the public voted transparently on the UMEAS website for six of the twelve categories of the UMEAS.

However, the winners of the six critical-award categories strictly rested on the decision and choice of the judges.

According to Ssemakula, the goal of establishing this jury was to ensure professionalism through the entire course of the process, credibility, transparency and fairness.

The distinguished jury included Dr. Benedict Mugerwa, the Head of Professional Courses at the Uganda Management Institute (UMI), Ngulumi Immaculate Nabatte, CMO at Centenary Bank, John Paul Okwi, Senior Manager Events and Sponsorships at MTN Uganda, Rogers Anguzu, Commercial Director at Crown Beverages Limited, Barbara Arimi, Head of Marketing and Communications at NSSF and Jackie Namara, CEO of Iguru Consultants Limited.

According to John Paul Okwi, the President of the Jury, this year, the focus has been centred on Return on Marketing Investment as they looked at campaigns and projects that made good use of resources that have been entrusted to marketers.

The jury will be publishing a detailed report to explain their methodology for all stakeholders to review and understand why their brands will have performed the way they will.

The award categories and nominees for the UMEAS 2023 are;

Advertising campaign of the year

Kikole For Less-Stanbic Bank

Bell lager CEO-Bell Lager

Now You Can-NSSF

Royco All in One-Unilever Uganda

Whiskey Desire- Johnnie Walker

Mirinda Rebrand Campaign-Crown Beverages Ltd

The Voice Africa-Airtel Uganda

UEFA Champions League Campaign- Crown Beverages Ltd

This will be good- Singleton Uganda

Best use of partnership marketing

Whiskey Desire- Johnnie Walker

Now You Can campaign-NSSF Uganda.

Cente Shopping Fest-Centenary Bank/Jumia

This will be good- Singleton Uganda

Hospital Sente-Airtel Mobile Commerce/Prudential Uganda

Stanbic Bank Black Pirates sponsorship-Stanbic Bank

UEFA Champions League Campaign- Crown Beverages Ltd

Roast & Rhyme Wild Edition Part 2- Swangz Avenue

Best use of digital marketing

Lead generation campaign-UAP Old Mutual

Royco All in One-Unilever Uganda

Miranda Rebrand Campaign-Crown Beverages Ltd

Drive Brand New, Zero Mileage-CFAO Motors

Cente Shopping Fest-Centenary Bank Uganda

UEFA Champions League Campaign-Crown Beverages Ltd

UG Comedy Campaign-Uganda Waragi

The Voice Africa-Airtel Uganda

Black Shines Brightest- Guinness Uganda

Leave Eat to KFC-KFC Uganda

More Flavour More Edge-Smirnoff

Ayute Africa Challenge- Heifer International

PR Campaign of the year

A better Uganda Campaign -Uganda Development Bank

Rotary Cancer Run 2023- Submitted by Centenary Bank

KCB-GIZ Twekozese Program-KCB Bank Uganda

Now You Can campaign-NSSF Uganda

Best innovation-new product/service/process

Eazzy stock Financing-Equity Bank Uganda

Mirinda Rebrand-Crown Beverages Ltd

Drive Brand New, Zero Mileage-CFAO Motors

Kikole for less- Stanbic Bank Uganda

Hospital Sente- Airtel Mobile Commerce

Royco All in One-Unilever Uganda

Experiential marketing Campaign of the year

Smirnoff Fiestas- Smirnoff

C-Care Brand relaunch- C-Care Uganda

Bell Lager CEO- Bell Lager

Digital Economy Showcase- Innovations Village

This will be good- Singleton Uganda

SPECIAL CATEFORIES-To be decided by the Jury.

Best Not for profit/Social good campaign- For entry but not for public vote

Ayute Africa Challenge- Heifer International

Rotary Cancer Run 2023- Submitted by Centenary Bank

Growing together through Inclusive tree planting-Treescape Planet Organization

One Life One Tree- C-Care Uganda

Talent Factory- Multichoice Uganda

Best ESG campaign-For entry but not for public vote

Wefugge- Road Safety Campaign-TOTAL Energies EP

One million Trees campaign- Absa Bank Uganda

Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon- Submitted by Tusker Lite

Tree Planting Initiative- FINCA (U) MDI

Action For Sustainability-TOTAL Energies EP

Growing Together- Treescape Planet Organization

Rising Agency of the year- For entry but not for public vote

Capital One Group

Volcanic Creative

Lime Media

Zeus The Agency

Agency of the year-For Entry not for public vote

Fireworks Advertising Ltd

Buzz Events

Metropolitan Republic

Zeus The Agency

Marketing Campaign of the year-For entry but not for public vote

This will Be Good- Singleton Uganda

Drive Brand New, Zero Mileage- CFAO Motors

Whiskey Desire- Johnnie Walker Uganda

Now you Can Campaign-NSSF Uganda

Smirnoff Fiestas- Smirnoff

Kikole For Less- Stanbic bank Uganda

Bell Lager CEO-Bell Lager

Be Fraud Alert- Centenary Bank

UMEAS Marketing Pioneer Award

To be announced on awards gala

Tickets to the event are going for Shs 100k (per individual), and Shs 2m for a corporate table. CIM students can access the event at a subsidized rate of Sh 75k.

Tickets to this event can be booked on 0703115242/ 0772358291.

The UMEAS 2023 are sponsored by I&M Bank Uganda, Uganda Breweries Ltd, Matooke Republic, Centenary Bank, NSSF, Uganda Development Bank, Wango App, Pepsi, Kadanke Brand House, RadioCity, Equity Bank, and NTV Uganda.