In a stunning development, NUP councillors in Masaka city have impeached their speaker, Tonny Ssempijja, triggering a cascade of events rooted in a WhatsApp group dispute.

Ssempijja, who held the position for nearly three years, faced removal following a decision to expel Rose Nansubuga, a female youth councillor, from the Masaka city WhatsApp group in August 2023.

Sources close to the matter disclosed to NilePost that Ssempijja, as the administrator of the group, justified Nansubuga’s removal by citing her alleged continuous disruptive behaviour and disrespect towards fellow leaders and technocrats in Masaka city.

This incident served as the catalyst for Ssempijja’s dismissal from the office of Masaka city speaker. Last month, Zahara Nalubyayi, a prominent NUP councillor, joined others in petitioning the Ministry of Local Government to impeach Speaker Tonny Ssempijja. The petition accused Ssempijja of incompetence, abuse of office, and a lack of knowledge in running the speaker’s office.

ADVERTISEMENT

The culmination of these grievances led to a decisive meeting chaired by Local Government Minister Raphael Magyezi in Masaka City. In this session, councillors voted to oust Ssempijja from the Masaka city office, replacing him with Achilles Mawanda, the outgoing deputy mayor of Masaka city.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nevertheless, Ssempijja remains resolute in contesting his removal. Through his lawyer, Jude Mbaabali, he has vowed to seek justice in court, denouncing the entire process as illegal. The legal battle promises to unfold as a crucial chapter in Masaka city’s political landscape.

This incident not only underscores the internal dynamics within the NUP party but also raises questions about the role of social media in political interactions. As Masaka navigates the aftermath of this dramatic upheaval, the repercussions are likely to reverberate through the political corridors of the city.