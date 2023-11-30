By Hassan Wasswa

The Minister for Relief, Disaster Preparedness, and Refugees, Hillary Onek, has emphasized the need for the government to oversee how NGOs allocate funds received from donor countries for refugee assistance programs.

While engaging with refugee stakeholders under the comprehensive Refugee Response Framework in preparation for the Global refugee Forum, Onek highlighted the importance of ensuring the effectiveness of expenditures, expressing concern that some NGOs may be directing funds towards non-functional or non-critical programs within the refugee response.

