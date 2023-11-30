Kabale District security committee led by the office of the Resident District Commissioner (RDC) has issued a suspension on scrap dealers, directing them to sell off their current stock.

Followinng a security meeting that occurred last week, while responding to a surge in vandalism of government properties, particularly along the kabale-Kisoro high way and also vandalism of street lights along different streets in Kabale municipality, the district security meeting resolved that there should be a suspension of scrap business operations.

Last two weeks police in Kabale arrested two men for vandalising road furniture, they confessed that they sold the road furniture to scrap dealers.

Godfrey Nyakahuma confirms the suspension of scrap dealers in the district, adding that this comes after a public outcry on increased cases of vandalism for both road furniture and street lights. He adds that scrap dealers are using young children to steal all the metallic items they come across.

Nyakahuma noted that scrap dealing has become a very big threat. He further says that they have put up an intelligence team to study the way scrap dealers operate.

Nyakahuma says that for the scrap dealers to be allowed again, as a district they need to document them depending on the findings by the intelligence team

In a phone interview with Allan Sempebwa PRO Uganda National Roads Authority ( UNRA), he confirmed the road furniture is vandalized adding it’s an absurd practice that needs to be fought since it impacts the roads efforts adding that it has become a very common habit. He said it is counterproductive to have the road furniture put up.

According to Ssempebwa, it’s a good move and he believes that it will be one of the solutions in stopping vandalism.

Herbert Matsiko, Chairman Scrap Dealers Association and also Twebanze Positano who also deals in scrap deny the allegations of vandalism saying that road furniture and street lights are not recommendable for scrap following the quality. They add that the RDC’s office should investigate more to find out who are the actual vandals.

They also say that now that they are suspended, they are worried about how they will repay back the loans they acquired earlier from the banks.