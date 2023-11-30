A Gambian man in Germany has been sentenced to life for his role in an assassination squad that worked on behalf of The Gambia’s former President Yahya Jammeh.

The man, identified as Bai L. worked as a driver for the squad known as the “Junglers”. He was found guilty of crimes against humanity, murder and attempted murder.

In 2019, during hearings of Gambia’s Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission, three other members of the “Junglers” accused Mr Jammeh of ordering numerous murders, including the notorious 2013 killings of two US-Gambian businessmen and veteran local journalist Deyda Hydara.

Among the crimes that Bai L. was accused of was helping to stop Hydara’s car before he was killed and driving one of the assassins away, the AFP news agency reports.

After 22 years as president, Mr Jammeh initially refused to give up power after losing an election in 2016. He finally went into exile after regional states sent troops to force him to step down.

The trial was able to take place in Germany as it recognises universal jurisdiction for serious crimes wherever they were committed, rights group Human Rights Watch says.