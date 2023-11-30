The Uganda national cricket team, Cricket Cranes has sealed qualification for the T20 World Cup 2024 in West Indies and USA.

This will be Uganda’s first-ever appearance in an ICC World Cup event.

Uganda qualified after securing a top-two finish in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier, with five wins in six games.

The Cricket Cranes qualification was confirmed following a comfortable nine-wicket win over neighbors Rwanda.

ADVERTISEMENT

Uganda rendered a top-notch bowling effort, which bowled out Rwanda for merely 65, before the target was then chased down by the ninth over mark.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the regional qualifier, Uganda managed to secure wins against Tanzania, Kenya, Rwanda, Nigeria and highly ranked Zimbabwe. Uganda lost only one game after being subjected to a six-wickets loss to Namibia.

Held every two years, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, is the an international cricket tournament, organised by the International Cricket Council since 2007. As of 2024 it will include 20 teams.

The 20-team tournament proper in 2024 will work in two phases before the knockouts.

The top two teams in each of the four groups of five will move to a Super Eights phase, where the remaining sides split into two groups of four. The top two in each group will then make their way to the semi-finals.

Uganda and Namibia are the latest countries to book tickets for next year’s World Cup.