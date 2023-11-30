As activists initiate the 16 days of activism against gender-based violence in Teso and Karamoja, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in these regions have urged government to allocate adequate resources for the prevention and response to violence against women.

The 16-day campaign, which runs from November 25 to December 10, aims to raise awareness, stimulate action, and encourage collaboration in the fight against gender-based violence.

This year’s focus underscores the importance of collective investment to prevent and address violence against women and girls.

Peter Eceru, the programe coordinator CEHURCEHURDD says there is critical need for the government to invest additional resources in strengthening the capacity of community service departments in local governments.

These resources are seen as vital for enhancing prevention activities and establishing robust mechanisms to respond effectively to incidents of violence.

“We are advocating for a comprehensive approach to address the root causes of violence against women. It is crucial to invest in education, awareness, and support systems that empower communities to prevent and respond to gender-based violence,”Eceru said.

He said the campaign includes various activities such as community dialogues, workshops, and awareness programs conducted by activists and CSOs.

The goal is to foster a sense of unity and collective responsibility in the fight against gender-based violence.

Robert Olanya coordinator straight talk emphasize that prevention efforts must be community-driven and that local governments play a pivotal role in implementing effective strategies.

Adequate resourcing of community service departments will enable them to engage proactively in preventing violence, supporting survivors, and fostering a culture of respect and equality.

The 16 days of activism against gender-based violence is a global campaign initiated by the United Nations that has been running annually since 1991.

It begins on November 25, the international day for the elimination of violence against women, and concludes on December 10 with the human rights day.

As Teso and Karamoja join the global community in this campaign, the call for increased government investment in preventing and responding to violence against women echoes the broader international efforts to create a world free from gender-based violence.

The CSOs remain committed to advocating for enduring change in the fight against gender-based violence in the region.