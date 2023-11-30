The government has revealed, through the Ministry of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development, that it has set aside approximately 3 trillion shillings to renovate Kampala.

This was stated by Ramathan Ggoobi, the Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Treasury, Ministry of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development, during an appearance on the NBS morning breeze on Thursday, who also apologised to Kampalans who had to bear with the situation.

According to Ggoobi, the government has learned a hard lesson for failing to maintain Kampala, but it is now considering a long-term strategy that includes heavy investment in revamping its infrastructure, such as roads, drainage systems, and automated traffic controls, among other things, that will change the face of the city.

“It told my people a few months ago that Kampla is going to become a construction site for some time because we have brought the money and we are putting a lot of pressure on KCCA and others involved to ensure that these roads are revamped,” he said

This comes after the Special Forces Command’s engineering regiment began road rehabilitation work in the city.

“This is just a minimal maintenance but we are going to re-do them. We have two projects which are funded by money we have got from the World Bank and the African Development Bank respectively. We are talking about 3 trillion shillings that is going to be invested in the city,” the PSST added.

Ggoobi pointed out that this year, the economy of Uganda has been affected by the changing weather conditions comprised of heavy rains which have swept away many road infrastructures.

He noted that most roads are currently impassable, and some people are requesting that the government repair them. He stated that it is impossible to work on roads during El Nino, but resources have been set aside to complete the work as soon as the rain stops. For example, each district has been allocated one billion shillings for road maintenance.

The secretary to the treasury also updated the country on the funding of Masaka-Mutukula road which he said is in a very bad state yet it is a strategic one to the economy of the country.