Mbale electricity expansion project has been completed this is expected to end the frequent power outages in the city.

Mbale has for the past three months grappled with frequent power outages which escalated due to works along the line.

However, the Electricity Regulatory Authority Board Chairperson Dr. Wasagali Sarah Kanabi announced the completion of the shs3.2 billion project as she briefed MPs on the committee of natural resources and environment who were in Mbale on an oversight visit to ascertain the implementation of the project.

Wasagali revealed that the project includes replacement of distribution lines and transformers, installation of new transformers, and establishment of a power switching and distribution station in Mbale.

She attributed the rampant power outages to overlapping demand due to population increase the introduction of the industrial park and depreciation of the Tororo Feeder line which necessitated the network upgrade.

The Mbale power switching and distribution station receives power from Opio and Siti generation stations and distributes it to Mbale, Teso, Sebei, Bugisu, and Moroto.

State minister for energy Okasai Sindronius Okello who was also in Mbale to receive the MPs said, “The reason we are here is to get our committee of environment and natural resources of parliament who are our supervisors at political level to know what we are doing on the ground.”

“They are coming to see how we have used the money to deliver a service to the community as a basis upon which they (parliament) can appropriates more money for expansion works.”

The established facilities operate on a mobile substation (transformer).

However, the ministry revealed that cabinet has approved a partnership with the Chinese investors (Sino Uganda) to establish a permanent sub-station on loan before the transfer of the mobile station to Hoima.

“It is now with the Ministry of Finance after cabinet pronounced itself on it. The Chinese are going to start constructing a permanent substation for Mbale.”

The committee chairperson said they were impressed with the implementation of the project and the installation of the planned infrastructure.

He however said that the committee will verify the necessary documentation to ascertain value for money before making a report.

He also emphasized the urgency to invest in upgrade of power to enhance power reliability and subsequent economic development. “