Trying to address this will be one of the biggest issues for the conference.

At the top of the agenda is an attempt to get an agreement to make the promises of action governments give – known in UN jargon as “Nationally Determined Contributions” or NDCs – more comprehensive.

The idea is that commitments should get progressively bolder over time – like a ratchet, irreversibly increasing ambition.

The hope for COP28 is an agreement that NDCs should be broadened to cover the emissions from all economic activity – including food and farming, for example.

There will also be an effort – and this is a longshot – to try and make countries a bit more accountable for the promises they make.

Currently, the Paris deal can’t force countries to do anything – in the UN process, all action is voluntary.

Another key issue will be cash.

There will be a lot of talk about who pays who for what.

The good news is renewable technologies like wind and solar have got far cheaper and the electricity they generate is now less expensive than fossil fuels in many cases.