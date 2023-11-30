On Wednesday, November 29, 2023, women leaders, entrepreneurs and aspiring business people met at the UMA multipurpose hall for the 10th Annual Women in Business Leaders’ Conference 2023.

The theme this year was, “Digitalisation, advancing Women in Trade.

Among those well represented at the conference were government officials, delegates from both the public and private sectors, women leaders, policymakers, and the bulk of women entrepreneurs who all engaged in insightful discussions addressing crucial facets of women’s economic empowerment, from tackling digital readiness and market information gaps to navigating global challenges. The conference provided a comprehensive overview of the obstacles hindering the full potential of women in trade.

ADVERTISEMENT

Key insights emerged from knowledge-rich panel discussions, speeches, Q&A and conversations on access to finance, digital adaptation, and fostering business linkages, setting the stage for impactful change in the landscape for women entrepreneurs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Rosa Malango, the Director of the United Nations Regional Commissions’ Office in New York was the chief guest at the conference.