Telecom giants, Airtel Uganda, have launched the first 5G Home Broadband Device with a promise to boost connectivity in Uganda.

The new development was announced during the Airtel Wednesday Night Golf monthly mug tournament held at Uganda Golf Club .

The adoption of home broadband internet has gradually grown over the years and was further boosted by the recent COVID-19 pandemic.

The lockdown saw a surge in demand for home internet as the population adjusted to working from home, online studies, and online business, among other shifts.

To meet this high demand, Internet Service Providers (ISP) have had to offer innovative solutions for their customers to enjoy different opportunities of the internet such as fast downloads, live video streaming in real-time with no buffering, working from home with ease, online gaming, among others.

“In August, we broke the news as the first network to pioneer the revolutionary 5G setup. Now, building on that

groundbreaking achievement, we proudly stand as the first network to introduce the 5G Home Broadband (HBB) in Uganda, setting new standards in the realm of connectivity,” Airtel Uganda Home Broadband director, Denis Kahindi said.

“Imagine monitoring your business complex in real-time, ensuring everything is in perfect order, all through the seamless connectivity of our 5G HBB device. Picture enhancing your home security, allowing you the peace of mind to take time off and indulge in more rounds of golf. With the 5G HBB device, we empower our customers not only to confidently embrace the digital future but also to enhance their lifestyle.”

According to officials, the home broadband device goes for shs250,000 and can accommodate up to 25 people and after purchase, our customers will be required to subscribe to monthly data plans available.

The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) Q3 report in the three months that ended March 2023, there was a 9.2 million GB growth in internet traffic from 129.3 GBs recorded at the end of December 2022 to 138.5 million GBs in downloads.

This was largely attributed to the continued adoption of internet usage amongst households, enterprise businesses and SMEs resulting from the benefits that come with last-mile fixed internet connections that serve as the final leg connecting the provider’s network to a home or building.

This year, telecommunications companies embarked on a nationwide launch of the 5G Network, a 5th-generation mobile network that is designed to connect virtually, everyone and everything together including machines, objects, and devices at very high speeds.

It delivers higher multi-Gps peak data speeds, more reliability, massive network capacity, increased availability, and a more uniform user experience to more users.

According to the telecom company, established sites will accommodate new emerging 5G technologies such as the 5G home broadband device for home connectivity.

Kahindi explained that whether one uses the internet for entertainment, gaming, streaming, or remote work, the device will come in handy.

“As we launch this transformative technology, we also want to express our gratitude to our customers who have entrusted us with their connectivity needs and I invite you to embark on this exciting journey with us. The 5G Home Broadband device is more than just a product, it’s a promise of a connected future where possibilities are limitless.”