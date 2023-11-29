By Fahad Masereka

Recent findings from a demographic health survey have raised concerns as Kasese emerges as a hot spot for stunted growth among children, surpassing the national prevalence rate.

The district’s troubling rate of 40%, compared to the national average of 25%, has prompted UNICEF to call upon the Rwenzururu Kingdom leadership to implement urgent measures to address this worrisome trend.

Attributed to factors such as insufficient household food, parental unawareness about nutrition, and inadequate breastfeeding practices, malnutrition cases among children in Kasese have reached an alarming level.

ADVERTISEMENT

UNICEF Country Representative, Mohamed El Munir A. Safieldin, expressed deep concern about the district leading in cases of stunting.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The prevalence rate of stunting in Kasese has reached 40%, a figure that raises serious concerns. Immediate actions are necessary to reverse this trend and safeguard the well-being of the children in the region,” emphasized Mohamed El Munir A. Safieldin.

The ramifications of this situation are anticipated to extend beyond health implications, potentially affecting the academic performance of children in Kasese.

Experts are advocating for intensified interventions within local communities to enhance nutrition among the affected children.

“Stunted growth not only impacts physical health but can also hinder academic performance. It’s imperative that local communities join hands to address the root causes and ensure a healthier future for the children in Kasese,” urged Mohamed El Munir A. Safieldin.

In response to the alarming findings, the Obusinga Bwa Rwenzururu has announced plans to prioritize the sensitization of families on the importance of kitchen gardens as a means to meet their nutritional needs.

“We recognize the urgency of addressing this issue. Our plans include intensive education on the significance of kitchen gardens to provide families in Kasese with the knowledge and resources they need for improved nutrition,” stated Masereka Sele, acting Kingdom Premier.

As Kasese grapples with this nutritional crisis, collaborative efforts between UNICEF, local leadership, and communities are essential to implement effective strategies that ensure the well-being and future prospects of the children in the region.