The stage is set for an unforgettable musical extravaganza featuring the iconic UB40 ft. Ali Campbell is ready to captivate Uganda with an incredible concert experience. Fans eagerly anticipating this historic event can now secure their tickets at various locations across the city.

Next Media launched an epic UB40 ft. Ali Campbell’s ticket activation campaign over the weekend, created a buzz of excitement across Uganda. Ticket sales are now open at multiple outlets, offering convenience and accessibility for music enthusiasts.

Tickets are available at various locations, including Oasis Villa Nabweru, Ndere Center’s Jameson and Friends, Jahazi Pier’s Roast and Rhyme, and Garden City’s Best of Kampala. These spots cater to diverse audiences across Kampala, making it easier for everyone to join this musical celebration.

Beyond ticket availability, a star-studded lineup of artists is confirmed to perform alongside UB40 ft. Ali Campbell. Prepare for an electrifying night of music and entertainment featuring Navio, Cindy, Abeeka, Bebe Cool, and Azawi. This exceptional lineup promises a diverse musical experience, adding more excitement to the event.

Missed the Black Friday sale? No worries! Tickets are still up for grabs at various locations, ensuring you don’t miss out on this historic concert. Embrace the opportunity to groove to UB40’s timeless hits and immerse yourself in the infectious energy of these incredible artists.

With tickets in high demand, act fast to secure your spot at this memorable musical celebration. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this unforgettable event on December 21st at the Kololo Independence Grounds