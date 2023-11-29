Vivo Energy Uganda, the leading distributor and marketer of Shell-branded fuels and lubricants in Uganda, is thrilled to reward its customers with brand new motor bikes (bodabodas) under the Shell Club promotion.

Following an eagerly anticipated draw televised on Friday 24th November on Bukedde TV, three fortunate winners have been revealed and are set to receive brand new motorbikes (boda bodas). The Shell Club team headed to Mbale on Wednesday to present the exciting prizes at Shell Elgon.

Expressing his gratitude, Mawazi Musa a taxi driver in Kamuli, one of the winners shared his unexpected joy, stating, “When approached by the Shell team to sign up for the Shell Club, I was hesitant at first, not expecting to win. However, after discovering the additional benefits, I signed up, hoping to use my points for fuel. I am happy and plan to use the boda boda as an extra source of income for my household.”

Hellen Bwengye, Head of Marketing at Vivo Energy Uganda, personally congratulated the winners as she handed over the brand new boda bodas to them.

“We are thrilled to reward our customers with these brand-new motorbikes through the Shell Club promotion. It is heartening to see the excitement and positive impact this has on the lives of our loyal patrons,” said Hellen.

The Shell Club operates on a simple and convenient points-based system. Members collect points with every purchase made at Shell service stations, allowing them to unlock exclusive benefits. Customers who accumulate 1,000 points or more will automatically qualify for an exciting draw, with the chance to win Toyota Hiace vehicles or motorcycles.

According to Sheila Awori, Brand Manager Loyalty at Vivo Energy Uganda, one of the key advantages of the Shell Club is its widespread accessibility.

“With Shell’s extensive service station network coverage across Uganda, the programme can be accessed, and points can be earned throughout the country. Registration is quick, easy, and open to everyone, and customers can sign up through the Shell Africa mobile app, the website, or by visiting any Shell service station”. Said Ms Awori

For those looking to maximise their points, there are bonus opportunities. Customers who purchase Shell V-Power will earn double the points compared to purchases of Shell Fuel Save petrol and diesel, while those opting for Shell Helix lubricants will also receive double the points.

The Shell Club Loyalty Programme has transformed the way customers experience Shell service stations. It’s not just about fuelling up; it’s about enjoying the journey and being rewarded every step of the way. Join the Shell Club today and become part of this exciting new era of loyalty rewards.