In response to escalating criminal activities plaguing the West Nile sub-region, security forces, led by Brigadier General Michael Kabango of the 4th Infantry Division, have implemented robust measures aimed at curbing the surge in insecurity.

The operations also focus on the recovery of illegal firearms that have contributed to disturbances in the area.

Brigadier General Kabango emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating, “We have seen a number of armed robbery incidents that are of great concern, especially in the lower West Nile. We are also witnessing cases of mob justice.”

The increased security measures come on the heels of public outcry and complaints regarding organized criminal gangs terrorizing communities through armed robberies, targeting businesses and causing significant financial losses.

During his visit to assess the security situation, General Kabango met with security heads and other leaders to devise strategies to combat these challenges.

He highlighted,”Much emphasis is to be focused on border security, considering the situation in our neighboring countries, which renders us susceptible to imported insecurity.”

Addressing a recent incident where UPDF officers fired bullets indiscriminately in Arua Regional Referral Hospital, General Kabango asserted, “We are trying to understand the problem better. We want to ensure that any kind of enforcement is less violent, holding both soldiers and individuals with weapons accountable for misuse.”

The commitment of security forces to restoring and maintaining peace in the West Nile sub-region is evident in their efforts.

As they work to address the root causes of insecurity, these measures underscore a determination to protect communities from the grasp of criminal elements.