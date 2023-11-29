In 2008, Morris Nyombi, a mere 10 years old, witnessed the tangible impacts of climate change that forced his family to embark on a migration from eastern Butalejja District to a nearby town, and eventually to Kampala.

Climate change has become one of the world’s most urgent and multifaceted global problems. The World Bank identifies poverty eradication and climate change as the defining issues of our time. The effects of climate change exacerbate population growth, poverty, and rapid urbanization, threatening to push millions further into poverty and impeding sustainable development and poverty alleviation efforts.

Nyombi vividly recalls the days when his family lived in Butalejja District, cultivating a 13-acre farm and residing in their cherished home.

However, the normal rhythm of rainfall abruptly changed, leading to an intense downpour. They found themselves standing in water, clutching their belongings and siblings in basins, as they spent a night in distress.

With relentless rain prompting their departure, they first sought refuge in a nearby town before eventually settling in a nearby city. Within a mere two days, the area succumbed to floods, prompting the government to declare a climate emergency that affected over 400 people.

Butalejja District, nestled near the precarious Mbale District, features a fragile and steep topography, predominantly cultivated, with only pockets of wild flora remaining.

Nyombi attests that climate change compelled numerous families to abandon their homes in the Eastern Butalejja District. A visit to the region today reveals a sparsely populated landscape, with unfamiliar faces replacing those who once called it home in 2008.

“The town was completely shattered, losing its cultural identity. Influential figures like myself departed, and now, as a mere guest seeking entry, the sense of ownership has faded. Agriculture, once a thriving practice, is no longer viable,” Nyombi narrates, reflecting on the changes.

Despite promises of financial aid from the government, those affected, including Nyombi’s family, are yet to receive assistance. Some were relocated to camps, while others, like Nyombi’s family, chose to move to Kampala, where they found temporary shelter with their grandmother until they could regain stability.

Since then, Nyombi and his family have struggled to survive in Kampala. However, Nyombi’s personal experience sparked a passion for climate justice, leading him to join the climate movement in July 2019 with a determination to make a difference.

During their challenging period in Kampala, Nyombi’s father, lacking the necessary skills for employment, struggled to meet basic needs. Eventually, he left the family, abandoning them without any support.

Realising the need to stand up and be the voice of those who lose their homes and livelihoods due to climate change, Nyombi declares, “I have advocated for compensation for loss and damage, and I will continue to do so.”

A 2020 study titled “Assessing the Evidence, Migration Environment and Climate Change Nexus in Uganda,” conducted by the Ministry of Water and Environment in partnership with the International Organization for Migration and Makerere University Centre for Climate Change Research and Innovation (MUCCRI), revealed that environmental change and climate-related disasters significantly contribute to internal migration in Uganda.

Factors such as droughts, floods, mudslides, and resource conflicts between pastoral and agro-pastoral areas have led to increased migration.

The study emphasizes the importance of integrating migration into local development plans and adaptation strategies. It also highlights the absence of a comprehensive migration policy in Uganda that recognizes climate change migration and its environmental impact.

Facing increasing poverty, Nyombi emphasizes the impact of climate change on agriculture, leading to food shortages and the death of over 900 people due to hunger. Additionally, flooding has damaged essential infrastructure, hindering the transportation of goods from farms to markets. In the north, persistent dryness poses challenges to farming, making it difficult for women and girls to secure a better future.

Nyombi’s primary goal is to empower the youth, believing that despite the crisis, positive change is achievable through action.

Through his organization, Earth Volunteers, he has been actively involved in community mobilization for three years, focusing on tree planting in various locations, including Kaazi, Bombo, Jinja, and the Entebbe Zoo.

As Nyombi persistently calls for climate finance and solutions for loss and damage, he acknowledges the pervasive corruption within the Ugandan government, where allocated funds for climate resilience mysteriously vanish without reaching those in need.

Critiquing the efficacy of policymaking in Uganda, Nyombi contends that a genuine love for the country and a vision for a prosperous future are missing elements. He calls for a united effort to attract investments and build resilience, stressing the need for tangible progress to secure funding from the West.

To inspire positive change, Nyombi encourages individuals with access to smartphones and the internet to educate themselves on innovative solutions. He cites the example of William Kamkwamba, who, at the age of 14, transformed his community through a self-built wind turbine, highlighting the transformative power of knowledge and determination.

Aggrey Tumuhimbise, another climate activist, was also forced to migrate with his family from Kasese District to Kamwenge District due to severe flooding caused by increased water levels in 2014. The incident inspired his engagement in climate activism, as he witnessed the devastating effects of floods that displaced his family and those around him.

Tumuhimbise emphasises how floods threaten lives, destroy properties and businesses, damage infrastructure, and disrupt access to essential public services.

His personal experience of being displaced and left homeless motivated him to join the fight against climate change.

The issue of climate change-induced migration is not limited to specific regions.

Paul Twebaze, a research fellow at Advocates Coalition for Development and Environment (ACODE), highlights that population growth and increased human activities exacerbate the effects of climate change, leading to forced migration in various parts of Uganda.

Landslides, floods, and other climate-related disasters have displaced people and disrupted their lives in areas such as Buliisa District, Masaka, and Bududa.

“Witness the impact of landslides displacing communities in Kanungu, Kisoro, and Bududa. It’s a crisis, compelling the government to relocate people, as their original areas can no longer provide sustainable living conditions,” he explained.

Twebaze stresses the importance of raising awareness about climate change and its impacts while advocating for policies and regulations that address these challenges.

He emphasizes the need for sustainable livelihoods and better resource management to build resilience against climate change shocks.

As climate change continues to unfold its relentless impact, the intricate dance between internal migration and environmental degradation comes to the forefront in Uganda. From the mountainous Bugisu region to the plains of Bunyoro, the consequences are both poignant and alarming.

The spokesperson for the National Population Council, Charles Musana sheds light on the forced exodus from Bugisu. He points out a dual consequence when people move from one area to another: clearing for agriculture, often destructive to the environment, and encroachment on protected areas like wetlands.

Vulnerable populations, dependent on the environment for survival, bear the brunt of these shifts.

To address this, the spokesperson advocates for environmental conservation measures such as protecting wetlands and planting trees.

He calls for inclusive growth, ensuring that the development uplifts the poor and vulnerable, regardless of their location. The influx of people from Kigezi to Bunyoro and the encouragement of population growth by leaders underscore the urgency of a comprehensive strategy.

Dickens Kamugisha, Chief Executive Officer of the Africa Institute for Energy Governance (AFIEGO), delves into the significant role internal migration plays in contributing to climate challenges. He highlights an unsettling pattern in Bunyoro, where natural forests and wetlands face decimation by migrants.

“Urban areas like Kampala and its surroundings have not escaped the influx of young and impoverished individuals, arriving without proper planning. These individuals, driven by necessity, have resorted to cultivating food and engaging in commercial farming in spaces like wetlands and urban forests as a means of survival,” he explained.

Internal migration, he asserts, stands as one of Uganda’s most pressing environmental and climate change challenges.

In a country struggling with poverty, Kamugisha emphasizes the difficulty of planning amidst constant migration. Basic services like clean water, irrigation, and education become challenging to provide when the population is in perpetual flux.

He suggests that poor countries can potentially benefit from internal migrations, but the lack of effective checks and controls raises concerns.

As Uganda grapples with the consequences of involuntary movements triggered by both man-made and natural disasters, the numbers speak volumes.

Internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Uganda rose to about 1.6 million in 2006. Heavy rainfall and flooding, exacerbated by the El Niño climatic phenomenon in 2007, displaced 48,000 people in the eastern part of the country.

Beatrice Anywar Atim, the Minister of State for Environment, underscores Uganda’s vulnerability to the nexus of climate change and human mobility.

She emphasises the urgent need for coordinated regional efforts, highlighting the Kampala Ministerial Declaration on Migration, Environment, and Climate Change. This landmark accord, endorsed by African Member States, aims to address the complex intersection of climate change and human mobility.

Anywar reiterates Uganda’s open-door policy, offering shelter, support, and integration to migrants and refugees.

The story is produced by The Nile Post with support from the Media Challenge Initiative (MCI) and Konrad Adenauer Stiftung(KAS).