Tororo Woman MP Sarah Opendi, the proponent of the 2023 Alcoholic Drinks Control Bill, clarified to Parliament that the legislation is aimed at regulation, not prohibition.

Appearing before the joint Health and Trade committees, Opendi emphasized the bill’s focus on safeguarding the vulnerable, reducing accidents, and mitigating the spread of HIV in the country.

Expressing her urgency for the processing of the Alcoholic Drinks Control Bill, Opendi highlighted its potential to curb the high consumption of illicit alcohol, citing that 65% of alcohol produced in Uganda is not cleared by UNBS.

The comprehensive bill addresses the regulation of the entire alcohol industry, covering manufacture, importation, sale, consumption, and advertising of alcoholic drinks.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This bill is crucial for the protection of our citizens. It seeks to regulate alcohol-related activities to ensure the well-being of our people and address the pressing issues associated with alcohol consumption,” explained Opendi

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of the proposed regulations, Opendi suggested limiting alcohol sales during working days to the period between 5pm and 10pm, with weekends extending the window from midday to midnight. The bill also prohibits the sale of alcohol to minors and law enforcement officers.

“By restricting the hours of alcohol sales and preventing access for certain groups, we aim to create a safer and healthier environment. This includes protecting minors and ensuring law enforcement officers are not influenced by alcohol during duty,” elaborated Opendi.

Furthermore, the bill introduces penalties for leaders who purchase alcohol for their voters during working hours and campaign periods, emphasizing accountability among political figures.

However, during committee discussions, legislators raised concerns about the necessity of a new bill instead of amending existing laws.

Opendi is expected to provide further clarification on the need for a comprehensive approach to alcohol regulation.

As the legislative process unfolds, the Alcoholic Drinks Control Bill, 2023, holds the promise of reshaping alcohol-related practices in Uganda, prioritizing public health and safety.