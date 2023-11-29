In a grand celebration of 26 years of excellence, personal care products company, Movit Limited is set to treat its customers to an unforgettable event at Kakyeeka Stadium in Mbarara on December, 9.

The anniversary festivities promise a unique blend of entertainment, community engagement, and exclusive offers on Movit products.

Addressing the media in Mbarara city, Movit officials expressed their excitement about reaching this significant milestone and emphasized the brand’s enduring connection with the Ugandan community.

“Our 26th-anniversary event is a celebration of our journey, growth, and the remarkable bond we share with our customers and the Ugandan community,” stated Ibrahim Karemera, Business Development Manager at Movit.

As part of the festivities, Movit has planned a celebration named “Ekiihuro Kyomuziki,” where customers and well-wishers will be treated to an array of entertainment by various artists, dancers, and performers.

“We want to make this day special for our customers. ‘Ekiihuro Kyomuziki’ promises a lively atmosphere with performances that celebrate the essence of Movit,” added Ibrahim Karemera.

Valentine Muhereza Kachaina, one of the performers, expressed enthusiasm about being part of the celebration and contributing to the festive ambiance.

“It’s an honor to be part of Movit’s 26th-anniversary celebration. I’m looking forward to entertaining and creating memorable moments for the audience,” said Valentine Muhereza Kachaina.

Beyond the entertainment, the anniversary activities include a hair styling competition, highlighting Movit’s commitment to beauty and self-expression.

The celebration extends to community engagements, with Movit taking part in meaningful initiatives such as a visit to Divine Mercy Babies Home, a local market cleanup, and gifting mothers at Mbarara Referral Hospital.

“Movit is not just a brand; it’s a family. Our anniversary is an opportunity to give back to the community that has supported us. Activities like the hair styling competition and community engagements reflect our commitment to making a positive impact,” emphasized Ibrahim Karemera.

As Movit enthusiasts anticipate the festivities, the company invites everyone to join in celebrating 26 years of beauty, growth, and community connection at Kakyeeka Stadium on the 9th of December.