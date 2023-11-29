The exorbitant cost of air travel in Africa, notably characterized by high landing and airport charges, is hindering the growth of the aviation sector on the continent, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

The IATA Regional Vice President for Africa and the Middle East, Kamil Al Awadhi, emphasized the disparity by citing examples of Doha and Dubai airports charging significantly less compared to some African counterparts.

“Airports in Africa are the most expensive in the world, and I will give you examples. Doha Airport charges $40, Dubai Airport $40, while the expensive airports in Africa, such as Lagos and Abuja, charge $100. How do you expect air transport to grow on the continent, “questioned Kamil Al Awadhi.

Aviation experts highlight that avoidable costs, including those associated with the disposal of abandoned aircraft, contribute to the inflated operational expenses passed on to users.

A recent public auction notice from Entebbe International Airport reveals the sale of eight abandoned aircraft, shedding light on the rigorous process led by bailiff Brian Kanyesige from West Brook Associates.

“This will be my second sale of aircraft by public auction, and the process is indeed rigorous,” explained Brian Kanyesige, emphasizing the complexity of handling abandoned aircraft.

While quantifying the precise cost of abandoned aircraft at airports is challenging, their presence significantly impacts the operational costs of Civil Aviation Authorities, influencing the high landing and airport charges.

“The high cost of air travel in Africa has become a recurring challenge, leading to the continent contributing only 2.1% of global air traffic despite having 18% of the global population,” noted Kanyesige.

As the calls for African airlines to reduce ticket costs intensify, the aviation industry faces the dual challenge of addressing operational expenses, including those related to abandoned aircraft, and making air travel more accessible on the continent.