The Special Presidential Advisor on Special Operations, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba has inspected ongoing road rehabilitation in the city carried out by the Special Forces Command’s engineering regiment.

The ambitious 2-billion-shilling project targets the completion of the pothole repairs within a timeline of 45 days.

Accompanied by engineers from the Special Forces Command and Dorothy Kisaka, the Executive Director of the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), General Kainerugaba assessed the progress of the ongoing rehabilitation efforts .

The inspected roads included Kiyembe Lane, Burton Street, Wilson Street, Rashid Khamis Road, Nsalo Road, and Old Kampala, where pothole refilling activities were actively underway.

Engineers from the SFC engineering regiment informed General Muhoozi that the rainy weather had slowed down the pace of the works.

Kampala Central Mayor, Salim Uhuru, acknowledged the persistent challenge of potholes within the city, attributing it to corruption within KCCA.

He urged the public to give the Special Forces Command the benefit of the doubt as they undertake this crucial project.

“Kampala is yet to receive relief from the potholes that result from corruption within KCCA. I encourage the public to support the efforts of the SFC as they work towards a smoother and safer road network,” appealed Mayor Salim Uhuru.

The Special Forces Command’s Construction Regiment launched an ambitious plan last month, aiming to fill 3 kilometers of potholes in Kampala by mid-December 2023 at a cost of shs2 billion.

The comprehensive construction initiative covers all five divisions of Kampala, with a commitment to addressing a longstanding issue affecting the city’s infrastructure.