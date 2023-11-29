A chief magistrates court in Lira City has remanded a businessman who was last week arrested for shooting his son on the street in Lira City.

Haji Ogwang appeared before the Chief Magistrate court for the first time and was subsequently charged with manslaughter.

Court heard that the accused, Haji Joe Ogwang, a resident of Ireda Estate while at Aduku Road, opposite Lira Tipper stage in Lira City shot at his son, Aaron Okello. The victim was rushed to Lira Medical Centre where he was pronounced dead.

The prosecution told the court the accused handed over himself to police after committing the alleged crime. The accused, however, while appearing before the chief magistrate court sitting presided over by Samson Abiti Loum, pleaded not guilty to the offence.

His plea was followed by prayers from his lawyers asking to be released on court bail, a prayer that prosecution led by Jonathan Okello, the senior state Attorney said would interfere with the investigation which is yet to be completed.

The prosecution further told the court that the sureties presented before the court were not substantial, citing the ages of the sureties.

The accused was then remanded to Lira Government prison and will reappear before the same court on December 1st, 2023 when the court will decide on his bail application.

Patrick Okwir the defense lawyer said they are waiting for the time that the court will decide on the application for bail.

“We got instructions from the accused person to help him handle this matter. He appeared today in court and pleaded not guilty. We have also been instructed to make a bail application, the right to bail is a Constitutional right but granting is at the discretion of the court,” says Counsel Okwir.