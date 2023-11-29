Parental Care Nursery and Primary School in Bushenyi has been declared the winner of continental debate competitions in Kenya.

During the debate named Pan African Junior Schools Debate Competitions that happened between November, 27 and 28 at Our Lady of Fatima Kasarani in Nairobi, the Ugandan school beat 22 others from all over Africa to the gong.

The competitions were organized by Primary Schools Debate Challenge (PriDC) , a non-profit organization that aims to educate African children on issues of child abuse and early child marriages and is known for running primary debate competitions for African schools.

The organization runs debate and public speaking competitions for Primary Schools in Africa.

In the finals, the Ugandan representatives faced off with Mother Patrick Convent Primary School from Zimbabwe.

The hosts Our Lady of Fatima Kenya came third.

In the same competition, Parental Care’s Timothy Murungi was recognized as the best debater and Precious Jaka from Amai Mugabe Junior School, Zimbabwe as the best public speaker.

Parental Care will now represent not only Uganda but the entire Africa at the global debate competitions that will be held next year in the Czech Republic.

The school from Bushenyi had earlier beat others from Uganda to win the national spelling bee competitions held at Serena Hotel, Kampala.

Parental Care was also declared the winner of Uganda National Junior Schools Debate Championships.