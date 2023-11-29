In a significant development, the opposition members of Parliament, led by Mathias Mpuuga, have finally returned to the parliamentary chambers after an absence of nearly a month.

Their prolonged absence was fueled by their strong demand for the government to address pressing human rights concerns.

The opposition MPs had boycotted parliamentary sessions, insisting that the government must take immediate action to address the deteriorating state of human rights in the country.

Their absence aimed to draw attention to the urgent need for dialogue and effective measures to safeguard the fundamental rights of all citizens.

The details of their demands and the government’s response are yet to be fully disclosed.

However, it is expected that the opposition MPs will use their renewed presence in Parliament to actively champion the cause of human rights and hold the government accountable for its actions.

The nation eagerly awaits further updates on the discussions and negotiations that will take place within the parliamentary chambers.

Details follow