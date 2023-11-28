Athari, a team born from the Next Media CEO Mentorship program, is set to empower university students through their inaugural event, Lead Talks. As part of the Kampala Design Week, the event will take place at Victoria University on November 30, 2023.

Lead Talks, curated by Athari, offers thought-provoking discussions on cutting-edge technologies, disruptive innovations, personal growth, and leadership insights. The focus of this edition is “Unlocking the Power of AI: Exploring its Basics and Limitless Potential.”

Expressing her enthusiasm for the upcoming Lead Talks, Victoria Sibiya, the President of Athari, remarked, “Lead Talks represents an incredible opportunity for us to ignite the curiosity and passion of Victoria University students. Through engaging conversations and insightful discussions on artificial intelligence (AI), we aim to spark innovative thinking and empower students to shape a transformative future.”

The panel of speakers, hailing from diverse industries, includes Dennis Ngabirano, CEO and Founder of Psalms Food Industries Ltd- Sumz brand; Christopher Wanobere, Chief Programming Officer at Next Media; Sumayah Kyewalyanga, Digital Financial Services professional and Manager of Commercial Operations: Merchant Acquisition at MTN Group; Stephen Musoke, Tech Lead for SME Digital Payments and Collections; and Clifford Mugerwa, Head of Digital Marketing at Next Media.

Lead Talks provides an invaluable platform for university students to gain insights into the potential and implications of AI. With the collective expertise of the panelists, this event aims to inspire and equip students for success in an ever-evolving world.

