With few days remaining until this year’s NBS Housing Baraza, the Nile Post has unpacked reasons why you should not miss out on this special edition.

The fifth Housing Baraza will be happening on December 8, and December 9 at Motiv, Old Port Bell Road.

This year’s baraza will be held under the theme, “Exploring evovlving options in housing and housing finance.”

The baraza is poised to be a game-changer for innovative housing solutions as well as housing financing, and below are reasons why you should not miss it.

Expert speaker lineup

For anyone looking for an interesting journey into the future of housing, the baraza is a must-attend as it will bring together experts and exhibitors who will be sharing knowledge about groundbreaking housing innovations.

And for home owners and those passionate about real estate investment, expect great deals, discounts on housing and construction products at the baraza.

Innovative housing solutions

Attendees will also be able to discover the latest and innovative technological design solutions that can help them get high-quality and affordable housing.

Meanwhile, discussions on sustainable living are expected to be at the forefront of this year’s baraaza, amid the journey to shape the future of housing in Uganda.

The baraza will be aired live on NBS Television.

Come exhibit your products, meet top experts and experience ground breaking innovations. Those interested can join by contacting +256703078049.