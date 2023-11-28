Police in Mukono District have arrested Paul Musisi, the son of Wilson Mukiibi Muzzanganda a popular Mengo royalist and businessman in Kikuubo for allegedly murdering his girlfriend.

It is alleged that on November 26th 2023, Musisi came and knocked on the door of his girlfriend Nangobi Shadia, a resident of Namubiru village in Nama sub county, Mukono District.

According to residents, they heard someone knock of the door several times before leaving.

Several hours later, the person whom they believe to have been Musisi returned and broke into the house only to find Shadia dead. Musisi then reported the matter to police.

Richard Kalulue, a resident and chairman LC1 of the village says that the two love birds have been living in harmony and no complaint has been registered regarding both or any of them before.

According to Uganda police spokesperson Fred Enanga, Mukono Police responded to the scene and on examining the body, it was established that the body had marks of strangulation.

Musis was arrested to help the police with further investigations.