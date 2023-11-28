Science head teachers and deputies in secondary schools across Uganda have expressed frustration over the Ministry of Public Service’s lack of response to President Museveni’s call for their salary increment.

The president, in a letter dated July 1, 2023, directed the ministry to address the salary disparity between science head teachers and their counterparts in other teaching roles.

President Museveni highlighted the discrepancy, stating, “Once a science teacher is always a science teacher; they should be paid as such until the government has got money to pay all teachers well and then we can go back to ranks like head teacher, etc.”

Five months after the directive, the science head teachers report that they have not received a response, and their salaries remain unchanged.

Deputy Head Teacher at Ntare School, Wilson Ndeze, expressed concern, saying, “To date, we haven’t received a response from the ministry, and our salaries have not been increased either.”

Saul Rwampororo, a Regional Coordinator of Science Head Teachers specializing in Biology and Chemistry, echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the uncooperative response from the Ministry of Public Service.

The chairperson of Science Head Teachers and Deputies of Uganda, Godfrey Birungi, who is also the Head Teacher of Mbarara Secondary School, disclosed that they have engaged with the public service through the national chairman but to no avail.

Birungi highlighted the impact of the delayed salary increment on public schools.

“Science head teachers and deputies are required to handle lessons, and the delayed fulfillment of the pledge is affecting many public schools.”

Despite their frustration, the science head teachers and deputies emphasized their reluctance to take the direction of striking. Ndeze stated,

“As administrators, we wouldn’t want to take the direction of our juniors to strike.”

The government’s policy on enhancing science teachers’ salaries has seen those with degrees taking home Shs4 million, while diploma holders receive Shs3 million.

In contrast, their counterparts in the arts sector remain at Shs900,000.

The demand for fair compensation aligns with the broader goal of recognizing the crucial role science educators play in shaping the country’s future.