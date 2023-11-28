Engineers from the Special Forces Command engineering regiment have told the Special Presidential Advisor on Special Operations, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba that the ongoing works to fix Kampala roads have been impeded by heavy rains.

On Tuesday, Gen Muhoozi together with KCCA Executive Director, Dorothy Kisaka inspected the roads that are being rehabilitated by SFC to ascertain the progress of the ongoing works.

Briefing the team, Lt Eng. Kikomeko Kigongo, the deputy project engineer said the heavy rains have seen works on a number of roads put to a halt.

“Rain has delayed our work in many ways. For example if you mobilize materials and it rains, let’s say at 2pm, it cuts the work short. When it rains most of the materials gets soaked yet the principle of engineering is that material should be used at a certain moisture content. When moisture content changes and material gets soggy, it is wasted,” Lt Eng.Kikomeko told the inspecting team.

ADVERTISEMENT

In May, President Museveni directed SFC to embark on fixing potholes in the city but also carry out maintenance works on Kampala roads.

ADVERTISEMENT

The president said the move to ask SFC to fix the road followed a request by Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

On Tuesday the SFC engineers told Gen Muhoozi that said heavy rains have led to widening of potholes and this means the scope of work increases from what was originally planned for.

“When it rains, storm washes away some of the material but also when potholes take in water and vehicles drive over them, they become deeper. You end up suing more material than anticipated.”

“When it rains when you have put material in the pothole, it gets soggy and therefore you have to use more material. Rain also sees traffic building up which requires us a lot of resources to manage traffic which impedes on our progress but also increases our cost of operation.”

The SFC engineers also highlighted the poor drainage system on almost all parts of the city which they say have slowed their work.

The engineers explained that because the drainage systems are blocked, they have to first unblock them which takes more time than anticipated.

They however agreed to work with KCCA engineers to help address the issue of drainage.

The inspection

Gen Muhoozi together with the KCCA Executive Director and her deputy toured Kiyembe lane, Burton street, Wilson street, Rashid Khamis road and Nsalo road in the city centre and Old Kampala.

The team also toured Lower Kololo terrace in Kololo.

SFC secured shs2 billion to repair Kampala roads and the work is to be done in 45 days.

SFC spokesperson, Maj Jimmy Omara said they are confident of finishing the roadworks in record time.

“As SFC, we are committed to accomplishing this task. We have what it takes to have this work done and in time. The challenge of too much rain and traffic on our roads in Kampala shall be overcome by extending our work hours to night,” Maj Omara said last week.