Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja conducted an inspection of model farmers in Mpigi district.

This initiative is part of a broader nationwide campaign focusing on farmer education, mobilization, value addition, and service delivery, aimed at enhancing production, productivity, and profitability in the agricultural sector.

During the visit, Prime Minister Nabbanja interacted with several farmers, including Kawesa Sulaiman of Watuba village in Kasenda parish, Kituntu sub-county, and Herman Kitandwe in Kituntu sub-county. Sulaiman highlighted a significant concern, stating,

“People can benefit from agriculture, but they are being affected by fake inputs, especially herbicides and acaricides.”

Addressing the issue of fake inputs, Kitandwe emphasized the impact on farmers and their livelihoods.

He shared insights gained from training at the National Leadership Institute in Kyankwanzi, stating,

“After being trained on wealth creation in Kyankwanzi, I decided to put into practice what I had learned.”

Prime Minister Nabbanja acknowledged the challenges faced by farmers and commended the model farmers in the Mpigi district. She asserted,

“The model farmers visited in Mpigi district have demonstrated that it’s possible to get out of poverty through commercial agriculture, even starting small.”

Timothy Lubanga, the Commissioner in charge of Monitoring and Evaluation at the Office of the Prime Minister, assured that the issues raised by farmers during the visit would be documented and submitted to the cabinet for policy formulation. Lubanga stated,

“The concerns raised by farmers will be thoroughly considered, and appropriate actions will be taken to address them at the policy level.”

The Prime Minister’s hands-on approach to understanding the issues faced by farmers in the Mpigi district reflects a commitment to improving the agricultural sector.