In anticipation of the upcoming festive season, the Uganda Police has announced a reinforcement of deployments within major cities and towns across the country.

The move is a strategic effort to thwart potential attacks and safeguard citizens during a period notorious for increased criminal activities.

Police Deputy Spokesperson Claire Nabakka issued a stern warning to the public about the anticipated surge in robberies and fraudulent activities.

Deputy Police Spokesperson Claire Nabakka emphasized the primary goal of the heightened security measures, stating,

ADVERTISEMENT

“The move is intended to protect Ugandans and their properties, given that criminals tend to take advantage of the situation to steal from citizens.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The police force aims to create a secure environment for citizens to enjoy the festive season without fear of criminal activities.

Nabakka further stressed the importance of increased vigilance among the public, cautioning against carrying large sums of money and valuable property during this period.

“With the festive season approaching, there is a surge in robbery cases, and we want to warn members of the public to be cautious about their personal belongings,” she added.

The Deputy Police Spokesperson emphasized the urgency for collective awareness and cooperation between law enforcement agencies and citizens.

As criminal activities tend to escalate during the festive season, the police encourage the public to report any suspicious behavior promptly.

The proactive approach by the Uganda Police underscores their commitment to ensuring public safety and minimizing criminal incidents during a time of increased vulnerability.

.