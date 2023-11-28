NRM Secretary General, Richard Todwong has come out and echoed fundamentally that leaders must bridge divides for a nation’s well-being. Refusing dialogue with adversaries spells disaster with collaboration being key, and urged leaders to engage, listen, and find common ground.

On a televised talk show, Face Off, he emphasized that in politics, opposing voices are crucial in a healthy democracy.

Todwong’s advice for the opposition was to go back to parliament, keep on demanding, and that the government will give them the answers they need.

However, collaboration faces challenges. It demands humility, empathy, and a focus on the greater good.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nevertheless, in a polarized world, leaders fostering collaboration despite differences drive progress. Their legacy isn’t just in policies but in uniting diverse ideologies for national welfare.