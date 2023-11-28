By Victoria Sibiya

In a dynamic partnership set to energise communities, Next Media and the Uganda Blood Transfusion Services (UBTS) have joined forces to revolutionise blood donation in Uganda.

Through a vibrant Shs. 100 million initiative, this powerhouse alliance aims to transform the national conversation around saving lives.

Amid a challenging environment of ongoing blood shortages, exacerbated by various factors including emergencies, childbirth complications, and medical conditions such as anemia and cancer, Uganda faces a persistent struggle to maintain an adequate blood supply.

Recognizing this pressing dilemma, Next Media and UBTS have collaborated to provide a robust platform for raising awareness, engaging potential donors, and bolstering the nation’s blood reserves.

In addition to formalizing this strategic partnership, Next Media proudly underscores its enduring support for blood donation initiatives, integrating blood drives into its events and corporate activities.

By championing this cause, Next Media reaffirms its abiding commitment to promoting a culture of voluntary blood donation and enhancing the nation’s blood stockpile.

As Next Media and UBTS join forces, their shared vision is clear: to foster a future where Uganda’s blood supply is secure, where patients have access to life-saving transfusions, and where the community actively participates in sustaining this vital resource.

This collaborative effort not only stands as a testament to corporate social responsibility but also reflects a resolute dedication to making a positive impact on the lives of Ugandans.

This momentous partnership embarks on a journey to reshape the narrative of blood shortage in Uganda, underlining the collective obligation to ensure a sufficient and reliable blood supply for all those in need.