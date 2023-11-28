Makerere University extends its sincere appreciation to Next Com for its substantial contribution to the resounding success of the recently concluded Uganda Entrepreneurship Congress 2023. Launched on November 16, 2023, at the Yusuf Lule Central Teaching Auditorium, the event revolved around the theme “Adapt and Thrive with AI.”

A notable feature of the congress was the keynote address delivered by Danze Edwin, the General Manager of Next Com. Speaking to a sizable audience, Edwin encouraged attendees to wholeheartedly embrace artificial intelligence (AI) and seamlessly integrate it into their daily tasks to optimize efficiency.

He underscored, “AI is not designed to replace jobs; rather, it empowers those who embrace its capabilities.”

The congress garnered significant attendance, with participants actively participating in discussions on the transformative potential of AI across various entrepreneurial pursuits. Makerere University commends Next Com for its instrumental role in facilitating meaningful dialogue and raising awareness at the vital intersection of entrepreneurship and AI.

Next Com, a leading communications agency specializing in providing effective communication solutions for brands, organizations, and individuals, boasts a diverse range of services, including PR and Crisis Management, Creative, Digital Marketing, and Research and Development.

Specifically, in the context of the Uganda Entrepreneurship Congress 2023, Next Com played a crucial role by providing Digital Marketing Services for the event. The agency expresses its commitment to offering more of such services in subsequent congresses, further contributing to the success and growth of future entrepreneurial endeavors.