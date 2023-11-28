The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has initiated a significant citywide cleaning endeavour, encompassing multiple aspects of city maintenance and security. As part of this initiative:

Property owners are urged to maintain their trading spaces by cleaning, painting buildings, paving frontages, landscaping, installing security lighting, and providing dustbins.

Public transport operators, including commuter taxis, Boda Bodas, and cargo vehicles, are instructed to move from unauthorized stages and refrain from obstructive parking that hinders traffic flow and damages pavements.

Unapproved advertising tools, shop extensions, and roadside kiosks will be removed at the owners’ expense. Vendors in road reserves are required to relocate to designated KCCA markets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Structures impeding drainage and drainage service lanes must be removed immediately. Failure to comply will result in KCCA taking action at the developer’s expense and possible prosecution.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bars and entertainment places are expected to adhere to noise emission laws, with violations leading to immediate license withdrawal and closure.

Beginning December 1, 2023, Division Teams, led by Town Clerks, will conduct house-to-house inspections. This said notice complies with the Physical Planning Act of 2010 (as Amended), the National Environment Noise Standards & Control Regulations of 2003, and relevant laws. Enforcement will commence on December 20, 2023.