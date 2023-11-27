Uganda’s Jemimah Kaheru assumes the role of Deputy Director – Human Resources at the Association for Women’s Rights in Development (AWID) from December 1, 2023.

Founded in 1982, AWID is a global organization based in Canada, dedicated to achieving gender justice and women’s human rights worldwide, with offices in Toronto, Mexico City, and Cape Town.

Jemimah (38), an adept international Human Resource strategist, has left a lasting impact on organizations globally. Her previous roles include working with the Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA), a network of about 80 women’s organizations in the Horn of Africa. At SIHA, she expertly transformed HR functions, introducing cutting-edge HRIS technology, implementing best-in-class policies, and strategically developing the workforce.

Her leadership spanned over 70 regional staff, managing a 40% increase in annual revenues due to the organization’s rapid growth. Throughout her career, Jemimah has spearheaded successful recruitment campaigns, implemented merit-based performance systems, and overseen employee relations and HR policies. Her expertise extends to financial management, gender-based violence prevention, and equity budgeting.

With an academic background in Development Studies and an MBA in Human Resource Management, Jemimah’s unwavering commitment to professional development positions her as an invaluable asset to AWID, contributing to high-performance workforces and international HR leadership.