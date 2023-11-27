The office of the Resident State Attorney (RSA) Arua city has sanctioned the case file in which a driver identified as Ismail Sentongo, who is employed by URA Arua, will appear in court to take plea on three charges, including causing the death of a 70-year-old woman.

This followed the submission of the fatal accident case file which involved motor vehicle with registration number UBA 201O belonging to URA Arua branch and motorcycle with registration number UPF 940T to office of the Resident State Attorney(RSA) Arua.

According to West Nile regional police, the RDA observed in his minutes that although the said motorcycle was found to be in dangerous mechanical condition by IOV report, and the rider had no riding permit, that does not exonerate Ismail Ssentongo from the offence of recklessness he committed.

“He advised Ssentongo to be charged with three counts, one count is of causing death through reckless driving contrary to section 108(1) of Traffic Road Safety Act; and two accounts of each causing bodily injuries through reckless driving contrary to section 108(2) of the Traffic and Road Safety Act 1998 as amended,” said police spokesperson Josephine Angucia.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, she also pointed out that the RSA also guided on the other option available to URA, and that is to compensate the deceased ‘s family and the injured persons.

ADVERTISEMENT

A flashback on this incident of fatal accident is that it occurred on November 14, 2023 at around 4:50pm along Arua-Kampala road, opposite Rhema Hospital in Arua city .

The accident involved a motor vehicle with registration number UBA 2010 Toyota Hilux type belonging to URA Arua branch, and then a motorcycle UFP 940T riden by one person and carrying two passengers.

Police Findings indicated that the motor vehicle with registration number UBA2010 Toyota Hilux which was driven by Ismail Ssentongo was in front and was followed by motor vehicle UBA1960 Toyota Hilux driven by Tony Kirunda, both belonging to URA Arua branch. Both motor vehicles were from Arua City Central heading towards Vurra customs and were following each other.

It was also established that the rider of motor cycle with registration number UFP 940T being riden by one Patrick Bulea was also moving from Arua City Central side heading to Offaka Subcounty in Madi Okollo district along Arua-Kampala road and was following these two motor vehicles from behind.

It was established that the rider was carrying two passengers on the motor cycle, namely Margaret Ondiria who died due to the accident and Candiru Beatrice who was seriously injured.

Investigations further revealed that the motor vehicle UBA 2010 which was in front made an abrupt stop on the road opposite Rhema Hospital along Arua-Kampala road, and as the motor vehicle UBA 1960 which was following it moved towards the extreme left pedestrian walkway to park.

Meanwhile, the rider of motorcycle UPF 940T TVS Bulea Patrick came from behind and rammed into the left rear part of motor vehicle UBA 2010, there by throwing both the rider and the two female adult passengers down.

Inquiries also revealed that the deceased Margaret Ondiria female adult aged 70 years old of Ayuu village, in Offaka Sub county, Madi Okollo district died shortly after the incident as the rider and one other passenger were seriously injured.

The deceased was found to be the biological mother of both the rider of the motor cycle Bulea Patrick and Candiru Beatrice.

“Candiru Beatrice sustained a fracture on the right leg meanwhile Patrick Bulea sustained a fracture on mid shaft tibia, both cases are grievous harm in nature,” police said.

“The most part of this evidence was retrieved from the CCTV camera of Rhema Hospital. We would like to assure the general public that police has been handling the case professionally and has taken a neutral stand in investigations without any interference from any party,” said Josephine Angucia