Police of Kyazanga in Lwengo district are investigating circumstances under which a nine year old pupil committed suicide after being detained by the school for failure to pay fees balance.

This incident registered under case file Kyazanga police station case number KZG/CRB/293/2023 indicate that a male juvenile called Joel Ojuma aged 09 years , a pupil at COLOH Children’s Foundation and resident of Byuma zone, Kyazanga Town Council , Lwengo district committed suicide by hanging.

Police has revealed that as schools are closing for the end of year holidays, some schools such as COLOH Children’s foundation closed for holidays on Friday November 24 but it retained some pupils at school who had not completed school fees.

“We established that the sister to the now deceased called Alinda Kasifa was sent to pick Ojuma Joel from school but the bursar refused her from taking him minus paying ,hence the now deceased slept at school with another boy child Lwanga Allan” said police.

It is said that on November 25, Allan Lwanga was picked by his parents and the school remained with only two pupils a boy Joel Ojuma and a girl identified as Ramula Namugga with each sleeping in a separate dormitory.

“At about 12 o’clock, the cook one only identified as Robert sent the girl Ramula Namugga to take food to Ojuma Joel in the dormitory who found him dead while hanging on a rope,” said police.

The girl alerted the teacher who confirmed and informed the director who reported to police where a case of suicide by hanging was registered vide KZG/293/2023.

The scene of crime officers visited the school where they found a body hanging in a rope tied on a three metallic bed inside the boys dormitory.

Police arrested the school director and some administrators of the school for allegedly causing frustration to the pupil which led to suicide.

The three suspects in custody are; Chris Matovu, the director, Julius Sekatawa, head teacher and school bursar Muzafaru Kagenda.