In the wake of ever-changing weather patterns, local leaders and well-wishers in Otuke district have come together to launch a groundbreaking food security campaign aimed at addressing hunger and ensuring access to nutritious food.

The initiative dubbed ‘Dero Amon’, losely translated as Women’s grannery was launched by the Minister for Northern Uganda, Grace Freedom Kwiyocuny in response to the growing concerns about food insecurity that is affecting a significant number of residents within the community.

“I have seen some maize and cassava in the gardens but the population eating food has increased. So I appeal to people, please do not live carelessly. Plan well for your family and preserve the food,” says Minister Kwiyucwiny.

Flagged by politicians from Lango and Acholi, the Minister for Northern Uganda warned the locals against misuse of funds being raised. At least Shs110 million has since been realized from the district’s collection of well-wishers and leaders.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Bordered by Karamoja Sub-region, Otuke District in 2022 experienced an acute shortage of food as locals experienced the devastating effects of bad weather. At least two lives were lost, with thousands of persons living with HIV being forced off medication.

Sylvia Akello the former Woman Member of Parliament for Otuke District said the Innitiative is meant to prepare the locals to brace for the dry season.

“We are saying let’s get prepared so that the issue of famine we experienced last year do not take us unaware. Ones a woman has something it means the families will always have something to eat, we need to empower women,” Akello told Nile Post.

The initiative being championed by the local leaders seeks to raise funds to empower women to start small-scale ventures in the communities, as explained by Paul Omara, the Member of Parliament for Otuke County.

“Dero Amon, Dero Kec will work towards alleviating not only famine, but poverty. We want to teach our women to have the culture of saving money, cooperating and working together but also to produce marketable crops,” says the Otuke County Member of Parliament, Paul Omara.

Omara who is spearheading the campaign, emphasized the importance of local solutions to local problems.

“We believe so strongly that if we energise the potential, the capacity of women to save money, to work hard and focus on commercial activities that will generate money for the communities that would enable them to fight famine and also poverty,” Omara said.

For his part, Dr Samuel Opio Acuti, the Member of Parliament for Kole North Constituency described the Innitiative as a Nobel cause that will change the livelihood of locals in the area.

“When you give a woman the money it means your are giving the community and she will put it where it will serve the interest of everyone. So this is a Nobel cause that we all need to support, ” says Dr Opio.