Personal and body care product company, Movit Products Limited is set to celebrate 26 years of existence with a number of activities .

The main activities will be held on December, 9 at Kakyeka Stadium in Mbarara City where the company promises a dazzling spectacle of beauty, style, and celebration.

Founded in 1997, Movit has been a pioneer in the cosmetics industry, consistently delivering top-notch products that cater to diverse hair and skin types and styles.

According to officials, the anniversary event is a testament to its journey of growth, success, and its deep-rooted connection with the Ugandan community.

“Our 26th anniversary is not just a celebration of the years gone by but a testament to the vibrant and dynamic community that has supported us throughout this incredible journey. This event is our way of saying thank you and inviting everyone to join us in commemorating this milestone,” said Ibrahim Kalemera, the company’s Business Development Manager.

According to officials, the celebrations will have hair styling competition, massive discounts for Movit products, free hair dos, mega giveaways, beauty masterclasses from renowned hair experts, product launches , entertainment and community engagements including visiting and donating to Divine Mercy Babies Home, cleaning a local market and gifting mothers at Mbarara Referral Hospital.

Officials said Crown Beverages Uganda Limited will also be part of the 26 years of Movit and to share happiness with Ugandans and celebrate Ugandan business.