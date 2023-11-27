Obed Karim Lubega alias Reign of the famous Reign and Maulana comedy duo has inserted a siphon into the pockets of his close friends, by predetermining financial/ material gifts they should give him on his 31st Birthday.

The comedian, who is also a versatile singer drew out a list with 28 names each matched with a financial prize or consideration, only a minimum of which he will accept on his big day.

He among other people listed down National Unity Platform honchos; Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine, Lewis David Rubongoya and Waiswa Mufumbiro all of whom must give him Shs2m, 500,000 and 500,000 respectively.

Reign also has dictated that his friend and fellow comedian Alex Muhangi must contribute Shs3m while event promoters Andrew Bajjo, Abbey Musinguzi ( Abitex) and Balaam Barugahara must each raise Shs1m on the minimum.

Fellow artistes Joseph Mayanja alias Chameleone, David Lutalo, King Saha (Manisoor Ssemanda) and Edrisa Musuza (Kenzo) will also bring Shs1m each while Gravity Omuttujju ( Geresome Wabuyi), and Hajji Haruna Mubiriu can express relief with contributing half a million.

Reign exonerated the Buganda Katikiro Charles Peter Mayiga from cash but placed his stake a little higher asking for a plot of land along Masaka road.

It is lately the trend for people celebrating birthdays to surprise themselves with gifts of choice, and while Reign might have made friends and money through comedy, it is unlikely he is joking, as he insists another list is dropping soon.