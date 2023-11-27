A Nigerian airline found itself in a bewildering situation as passengers were mistakenly informed they had reached their destination, Abuja, only to discover they had landed in Asaba, over 450km away.

Nigeria Airlines clarified that adverse weather conditions during a flight from Lagos to Abuja led to a temporary diversion to Asaba in Delta state.

The confusion ensued when, upon landing in Asaba, the cabin crew mistakenly announced the arrival in Abuja, leading to puzzlement among the travelers. One passenger noted, “Apparently, our pilot was given the wrong flight plan from Lagos.”

However, the airline asserted that the pilot was well-informed about the temporary diversion and had been briefed accordingly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the incident, United Nigeria Airlines issued an apology, acknowledging the misunderstanding and pledging measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future.