The Uganda Muslim Supreme Council chairperson, Dr. Mohammed Lubega has said a group of former members sold off Muslim properties leading to the current animosity where the property is on the verge of being sold off.

“You will arrest us, you will kill us and tear gas but we are not ready to lose our properties. We shall fight from here,”Dr.Lubega told journalists on Saturday.

He explained that the crisis was caused by the former members who orchestrated the shoddy deals behind the back of Mufti Sheikh Shaban Mubajje.

Dr.Lubega explained that Justus Kyabahwa and Uganda Muslim Supreme Council entered into a sale of

land comprised in LRV 3693 Folio 12, Ranch 31A Land at Ssembabule on June, 24, 2020, adding that the land at the time of sale was occupied by some squatters and it had caveats thereon, which circumstances were all well known by Kyabahwa.

“It was agreed in the agreement that both parties would use lawful means to remove the squatters who were in possession of the subject land within 60 days. Three days after the execution of the sale agreement, Justus Kyabahwa using his agents went to the subject land, attacked the squatters, destroyed their property which prompted one person of the persons in possession to sue Uganda Muslim Supreme Council.Three years after the signing of the sale agreement, Justus Kyabahwa took Uganda Muslim Supreme Council to court seeking to be compensated with shs18 billion,” he said.

He noted that court gave its ruling and judgement where it dismissed UMSC’s application to have itself appear and defend themselves.

Court consequently ordered UMSC to pay Kyabahwa shs18 billion .

He however noted that their lawyers have since filed an appeal against the judgment , noting that the appeal has not yet been heard or decided by the Court of Appeal.

“Our plea or request is that the process of Justice should be left to take its course to its logical conclusion. It is unfair and an injustice for Court to order the sale of the National Mosque,” he said .