The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC) Proscovia Nabbanja has urged parents of Mugongo Church of Uganda Primary to not only educate their children but also counsel them where need be.

Nabbanja who was speaking during the 100th anniversary of Mugongo church of Uganda Primary school in Kyengera, Wakiso district says once parents embrace this, the children will grow in the right direction.

Politicians, businessmen and women joined Old boys and girls of Mugongo Church of Uganda Primary School as they converged at their infant school to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of their school in championing primary education.

Among those who studied at the school was Nabbanja who tasked parents to not only send their children to school but also raise them as God-fearing children.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nabbanja also tasked the pupils of Mugongo Church of Uganda Primary School to be focused.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other Old Boys of the school included the former member of parliament Mike Kennedy Ssebalu who pledged to uplift the standards of the school by adding classroom blocks, a library and a computer lab.

Religious leaders who spearheaded the celebrations implored old students to give back to their schools.